Watch: KL Rahul reveals reason behind bizarre crestfallen expression despite hitting winning six vs Australia in 2023 WC

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 09, 2023 06:19 AM IST

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 97 in India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

KL Rahul's valiant innings in India's World Cup 2023 opener against Australia was crucial to the side's remarkable comeback win in Chennai on Sunday. With India reeling at 2/3 within the first two overs of their 200-run chase, Rahul held his nerve and crafted a vital partnership with Virat Kohli to take India to a memorable win; while he couldn't reach his century, his 97 not out was instrumental in taking India to a six-wicket victory, which he sealed with a winning six.

KL Rahul right after India's win vs Australia(Hotstar)

In the 42nd over, as India closed in on the target, Rahul found himself on 91, with India needing five runs to win. The only way Rahul could've reached his seventh century in the format was with a four and a six. With the equation tantalizingly close, Rahul elegantly lofted a cover drive and it didn't seem he wanted to hit the ball too hard; however, it still sailed over the boundary for a maximum.

However, the six meant that Rahul fell just short of his hundred, ending his innings at 97 not out. Despite the near miss, his contributions played a pivotal role in India's successful pursuit. The initial disbelief and perhaps a touch of regret were evident in Rahul's face, but as the realization set in that India had won a memorable comeback, Rahul's expression transformed into one of celebration.

Watch:

In fact, the batter also admitted that he was targetting the three-figure mark in the final over. "(Last shot for six) I hit it too well. I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it," said KL in the post-match presentation.

Dominating performance

India did survive an early scare with the side losing Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks, but the marvellous comeback steered by Virat Kohli (85) and Rahul summarized the domination India held over the Aussies throughout the game.

With the ball, the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia's line-up of recognised batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs.

Story Saved
