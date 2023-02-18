Watch: 'Local boy' Virat Kohli receives spine-chilling reception from Delhi crowd as he walks out to bat in 2nd Test

Team India star Virat Kohli received a spine-chilling reception at his home ground in Delhi, as he came out to bat against Australia in the first innings of the second Test. Kohli came to the crease following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma; this was the India batter's first Test appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium since 2017, and the fans at the stadium stood up to applaud Kohli as he walked his way into the middle.

There were fans with banners cheering for Kohli, and over hundreds of mobile phones out recording the moment when the India batter emerged from the pavilion to take the field.

Earlier, India didn't enjoy the best of starts on Day 2 of the second Test, as the side lost the early wickets of KL Rahul (17), Rohit Sharma (32) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) inside the first hour. Kohli was then joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease, who is making a return to the team after missing the first Test due to an injury.

Earlier, India had bowled the Aussies out on 263 with Mohammed Shami picking four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja taking three each. For the visitors, Usman Khawaja was the top-scorer with 81 runs to his name. Peter Handscomb, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 72.

Earlier on Day 2, Australia confirmed that their opener David Warner was ruled out of the remainder of the Test due to concussion, with Matt Renshaw replacing him in the XI.

Pat Cummins had earlier won the toss and opted to bat in Delhi. India are leading the four-match series 1-0, having registered a dominant innings-and -132-run victory over Australia in Nagpur. With another win, India will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, as they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

