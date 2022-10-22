Watch: Mohammed Shami turns leg-spinner against Dinesh Karthik in India's net session before Pakistan match

Mohammed Shami wasn't part of India's main squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite not being part of the format for almost a year, Shami was picked as a reserve bowler for the campaign in Australia. But soon the pacer was transferred to the main squad after India lost their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament, who had injured his back. Shami, despite managing only one over in a single practice game, has been active in the nets in Melbourne ahead of the start of India's campaign on Sunday. But in his last net session before the blockbuster Pakistan clash, there was a rather surprising and confusing element to few of his deliveries.

On Friday, two days before the big match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Shami was part of the optional training of Team India along with Dinesh Karthik and captain Rohit Sharma. At the start of the training, Shami, who is a right-arm pace bowler, begun his practice session by bowling a couple of leg-spin deliveries to Karthik. And they were decent, rather good deliveries from the veteran bowler. Karthik wasn't surprised at Shami showing his versatility, and rather played those deliveries. But could this be a surprise element for the Pakistan match?

Shami will be a huge factor in India's match against Pakistan. Having been the last member of the team to join the squad in Australia, he quickly gained attention and shrugged off early doubts regarding him being an able replacement for Bumrah with a sensational last-over heroics against Australia in a practice game. He inflicted a run-out and picked three wickets in just one over.

