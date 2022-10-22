Home / Cricket / Watch: Mohammed Shami turns leg-spinner against Dinesh Karthik in India's net session before Pakistan match

Watch: Mohammed Shami turns leg-spinner against Dinesh Karthik in India's net session before Pakistan match

cricket
Published on Oct 22, 2022 06:56 PM IST

In Shami's last net session before the blockbuster Pakistan clash, there was a rather surprising and confusing element to few of his deliveries.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami
ByHT Sports Desk

Mohammed Shami wasn't part of India's main squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite not being part of the format for almost a year, Shami was picked as a reserve bowler for the campaign in Australia. But soon the pacer was transferred to the main squad after India lost their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament, who had injured his back. Shami, despite managing only one over in a single practice game, has been active in the nets in Melbourne ahead of the start of India's campaign on Sunday. But in his last net session before the blockbuster Pakistan clash, there was a rather surprising and confusing element to few of his deliveries.

On Friday, two days before the big match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Shami was part of the optional training of Team India along with Dinesh Karthik and captain Rohit Sharma. At the start of the training, Shami, who is a right-arm pace bowler, begun his practice session by bowling a couple of leg-spin deliveries to Karthik. And they were decent, rather good deliveries from the veteran bowler. Karthik wasn't surprised at Shami showing his versatility, and rather played those deliveries. But could this be a surprise element for the Pakistan match?

ALSO READ: 'Suryakumar doesn't bother me because you can't bat like Viv Richards everyday': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt remark

Shami will be a huge factor in India's match against Pakistan. Having been the last member of the team to join the squad in Australia, he quickly gained attention and shrugged off early doubts regarding him being an able replacement for Bumrah with a sensational last-over heroics against Australia in a practice game. He inflicted a run-out and picked three wickets in just one over.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mohammed shami dinesh karthik indian cricket team t20 world cup india vs pakistan + 3 more
mohammed shami dinesh karthik indian cricket team t20 world cup india vs pakistan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out