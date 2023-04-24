Home / Cricket / Watch: Dhoni exults in rare celebration, shouts jubilantly after game-changing dismissal vs KKR to amaze commentator

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 24, 2023 01:49 PM IST

On Sunday, fans got to witness one of those rare moments in cricket where Dhoni broke into a jubilant celebration after a game-changing dismissal vs KKR.

In cricket, the words 'calm' and 'composed' are synonymous with MS Dhoni, who is also hailed as 'Captain Cool' not just by fans but also my his teammates. Even in the most adverse situations, either in a chase, or defending a total in a thriller, Dhoni has never or rarely seen to have lost his composure or celebrated aggressively at a big moment. But he too is human. Difficult situations sometimes do end up getting the better of his persona. On Sunday, fans got to witness one of those rare moments in cricket where Dhoni broke into a jubilant celebration after a game-changing dismissal in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders that had even left the commentator amazed.

It was in the 15th over of KKR's chase of 236 at the Eden Gardens when a well-set Jason Roy threatened to take the hosts to what could have been a miraculous or a freak chase. The total of 235 was CSK's third-highest score in IPL history and the highest-ever total achieved by a team at the Eden Gardens. KKR hence was chasing an improbable target and Roy's thundering fifty had kept the team in the hunt until the 14th over where Kolkata managed 127 runs for four wickets.

Roy then took on one of CSK's key bowlers Maheesh Theekshana for consecutive boundaries at the start of the 15th over but it was the spinner who had the last laugh. He dished out a delivery right in the blockhole, that dipped on Roy and went under his bat as he looked for the big shot, leaving the delivery to crash against the stumps.

CSK was happy, Theekshana was elated but it was Dhoni's rare celebration that stole the show. As soon as the wicket fell, Dhoni, who was certain to have been left agitated at Roy's impressive striking, shouted with a big “Yes”. Even former India cricketer Murali Kartik, who was on air, pointed it out on replay saying that it was a “rare” act from Dhoni.

KKR still had Rinku Singh at the crease, but the batter had not help from the other end. Kolkata's last two hopes in Andre Russell and David Wiese were dismissed in consecutive overs as KKR crumbled under pressure. Rinku did score his fifty, the efforts were far from taking Kolkata to a win.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

