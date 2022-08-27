Home / Cricket / Watch: Pakistan journlists flock India vice-captain KL Rahul after press conference ahead of Asia Cup, here's why

cricket
Published on Aug 27, 2022 01:52 PM IST

After India's first pre-match press conference, the Pakistani journalists flocked India vice-captain KL Rahul to click selfies with the India opener. Rahul was kind enough to oblige the requests and spend time with the Pakistani journalists.

India vice-captain KL Rahul with Pakistani journalists
ByHT Sports Desk

The fan following that Indian cricketers have in Pakistan is unimaginable. One just has to browse through YouTube to get an idea of the same. There are hundreds of Pakistanis who have travelled to Dubai for the Asia Cup with the hope of getting a glimpse of their favourite Indian cricketers, meeting them, and if luck favours, also getting a selfie with them. Many of them have already managed to click selfies, and get autographs from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before and after India's practice session. The fever was not only limited to the normal fans, even the journalists from Pakistan were in awe of the Indian cricketers.

After India's first pre-match press conference, the Pakistani journalists flocked India vice-captain KL Rahul to click selfies with the India opener. Rahul was kind enough to oblige the requests and spend time with the Pakistani journalists.

India will take on Pakistan on August 28 in their opening game of the T20I tournament.

Rahul had to stay away from cricket due to injury in IPL 2022 before he made a comeback in the recently-concluded ODI series in Zimbabwe.

"For now we are all very excited as players. We always look forward to this India versus Pakistan clash. It will be a good challenge for us to compete against a big team like Pakistan. As we all know there is a huge history and rivalry between India and Pakistan as these games are always been high intensity. It's a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves," said KL Rahul said at a press conference.

In their 13th attempt in World Cups, Pakistan finally managed to beat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on October 24, 2021 and did so comfortably on a night when almost everything went according to plan for them. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the brightest star of the night.

Talking about India's defeat against Pakistan in the last World Cup, KL Rahul said," Yes obviously losing any game and in the World Cup hurts. When you enter big tournaments every team wants to play big and unfortunately, it did not happen with us. We were outplayed by really strong Pakistan. So now we get an opportunity to play once again against them."

"We are looking forward to going all out there and playing our best game...... the match starts from zero ... There might be a history of how many times the teams played against each other and won but it does not matter as the game only starts from zero. It's great to see the new approach of the Indian team, started after the last world cup," the India team Vice Captain said.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

