Watch: Rishabh Pant inadvertently celebrates Rohit Sharma's dismissal ecstatically during Leicestershire warm-up

India's red-ball team are presently gearing up for the rescheduled fifth Test against England through a practice game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. While India featured their XI for the game, four players - Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishna - were part of the Leicestershire team as part of the agreement between BCCI, ECB and LCCC.

Hence, when Rohit Sharma, India skipper, was dismissed early in the first session of the four-match game, Pant, who was the wicketkeeper for Leicestershire inadvertently celebrated the dismissal ecstatically.

It was in the 16th over of the innings when Roman Walker dished out a shorter delivery and Rohit pulled it straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket as he was dismissed for 25 off 47.

As soon as fielder Abidine Sakande grabbed the catch to reduce India to two down, Pant looked back at the slip cordon and celebrated with a fist pump before joining the rest of the Leicestershire teammates. Bumrah and Pujara also joined the players and congratulated the fielder.

Earlier in the game, Rohit had won the toss and opted to bat first in the Tour game. The openers Rohit and Shubmna Gill added a patient 35-run stand before the latter departed in the 10th over. Walker then ran through the lin-uyp, picking three wickets before lunch.

The pair of Virat Kohli and KS Bharat have since added an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket, until Tea.

