Watch: Sanjay Manjrekar gives death stare to fan for 'Jadeja... Jadeja' shout in unmissable video from 3rd Test

The spat between former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is no secret. It had started back in 2019 World Cup although both moved past it with the two even sharing the screen often while also greeting one another with smile and respect. But social media isn't that unforgiving. One of the fans, who was present in Indore during the third Test match between India and Australia shouted "Jadeja...Jadeja". Manjrekar's reaction was recorded by the fan and later uploaded on Twitter and shortly after the Indore Test, it went viral.

The video was from Day 1 of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy series match at the Holkar Stadium. Manjrekar was gearing up for the analysis of the first session for Star Sports alongside Aussie legend Matthew Hayden. It was then that one of the spectators shouted taking Jadeja's name. Manjrekar did not utter a word, but instead gave a death stare.

During 2019 ODI World Cup, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer'. A fuming Jadeja took to Twitter to slam the former India batter for his comment, tweeting: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar. And that wasn't the end. The all-rounder later responded again, in epic fashion, by scoring 77 runs in the match against New Zealand where celebrated his half-century in trademark style and directed it straight towards the media box.

Assessing Jadeja's performance in the semi-final match, which albeit came in a losing cause, Manjrekar said: "I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn't there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I'm sorry."

Three years after that incident, Manjrekar had decided to break the ice when he was asked to interview Jadeja after the India star won a Player of the Match award in a game. "You are okay, right, to talk to me, Jaddu?" Manjrekar asked. Jadeja couldn't stop smiling as he replied, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely".

The two were even spotted sharing a laughter after the Indore Test match.

