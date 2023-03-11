Watch: Shubman Gill's '3-metre' DRS luck infuriates Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith as confusion reigns supreme in 4th Test

There was no shortage of confusion early on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad after spinner Nathan Lyon and stand-in captain Steve Smith were left puzzled over a DRS call that did not go Australia's way. Despite clear evidence in favour of Shubman Gill that declared him not out, Smith and Lyon had a long discussion with the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, asking for an explanation. The incident took place in the 18th over of the Indian innings after openers Gill and Rohit Sharma had gotten the second day off to a blazing start.

Lyon pitched the ball on the fourth stump line and after what looked like a close impact between bat and pad, Australia took the review. The impact was pad first, but since it was outside off-stump, Gill was safe. However, what caused the confusion was the fact that despite the impact being 'three metres' off target, the TV umpire opted to go for the ball tracker, which showed that it would have gone on to hit the leg-stump. Shortly after, Kettleborough stayed with his decision and signalled not out, but that left Lyon, Smith and Australia in a bit of a quandary.

Lyon stood and discussed the decision with the umpire with a smile on his face even as Rohit chipped in from the non-striker's. Kettleborough kept saying 'Going down' indicating that his first impression was that of the ball missing the leg stump altogether. The camera then panned towards Steve Smith, who could be heard screaming 'WHAT?' on the stump mic as he too was left intrigued by what had just transpired. After a brief halt, once the air was cleared, the match resumed.

Australia did not have to wait long though to get their first breakthrough as Rohit chipped a ball from Matthew Kuhnemann straight to Marnus Labuschagne at covers for a soft dismissal completely against the run of play. The ball stopped a bit on Rohit and the India captain was gutted to have thrown his wicket away on a pitch that still looks gorgeous to bat on. The dismissal did not hamper India's flow of runs as Gill motored along in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill scored a fabulous fifty and remained unbeaten on 65, whereas Pujara too got to 22 not out off 46 balls as India scored 94 runs in the opening session on Day 3 to take their score to 129/1 at lunch, behind Australia by 351 runs.

