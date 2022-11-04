Watch: Suryakumar's golden expressions after Shastri tells broadcaster 'This guy can play Test cricket', Kohli reacts

Over the last few months, Suryakumar Yadav has taken the world of cricket by putting up match-winning performances one match after the other. Suryakumar was always capable of playing stunning innings, but it was during India's tour of England back in June that SKY really came into his own when he struck a maiden T20I ton at the Oval. Although Suryakumar's knock was unable to get India over the line, he had arrived; and for the next few series, the cricketing fraternity would witness the rise of the world's best T20I batsman.

Besides being the highest T20I run-getter of 2022, Suryakumar has set the ongoing T20 World Cup ablaze as well, scoring back-to-back half-centuries as India are inches away from securing a semi-final berth. With over 1200 runs from just 38 matches at an average of 40.30, Suryakumar has become a T20I sensation, and is not behind in ODIs either. Currently at the peak of his form, there is no reason why Suryakumar Yadav cannot break into the Indian Test side, which is exactly what former coach Ravi Shastri told one of the broadcasters during the World Cup.

"I think he is a three-format player. I know they don't talk about him for Test cricket. Let me tell you. This guy can play Test cricket and he can surprise a few. Send him there at No. 5 and let him stir it up," Shastri said.

Reacting to Shastri's compliments, Suryakumar, who made his India debut during the former coach's tenure, couldn't stop smiling – it was ear-to-ear. After soaking in all the wonderful things Shastri had to say about the hottest player in Indian cricket at the moment, Surya's mind harked back to early 2021, when Shastri had informed SKY that he would be playing his first match for Team India.

"I still remember. He called me up. He was sitting by the poolside before I made my debut, and he said, 'Jaa ke bindaas dena' (Go and enjoy yourself). I still remember that and I'm absolutely loving it," Suryakumar, who was standing next to Shastri mentioned, the video of which was uploaded on ICC's Instagram handle. In fact, turns out it wasn't just Surya who was thrilled by what Shastri had to say. Virat Kohli too showed his acceptance by liking the video.

The former India head coach is affirmative in his assessment and feels that SKY should be given a chance in all three formats of the game. Suryakumar has earned the moniker of being a 360-degree player, a tag which the great AB de Villiers had made famous due to his unbelievable range and types of strokes. And given the array of shots Suryakumar puts on display, it is hard to disagree with Shastri.

"He can play all three formats of the game and the reason I say that is that he is different. You don’t get too many players who can hit spots the way he does. He hits it into unusual areas he gets into unusual positions and it is literally a challenge to the bowler as to where he can bowl. His great ability is to read what length the bowler is bowling, he anticipates early and he backs himself and very few players go out with that kind of mindset," Shastri was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"He is lighting up this World Cup and he is playing shots which 10 years ago no one would have imagined. The way he used that pace and bounce in Perth. He sussed the conditions, and it suited his game and I think his eyes will light up every time he goes to play in Australia as there is pace, there is bounce, and he likes to use the pace and bounce. There will be a lot of youngsters wanting to emulate him. Just watching the way he moves and the areas he tries to hit...he is a proper 360 degree player. He is someone who can puncture any part of the ground."

