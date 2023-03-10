Watch: Umpire laughs after Jadeja, Rohit take horrendous review, Karthik says 'wanted to check if TV umpire is awake'

Indian bowlers are not used to staying wicketless for long at home. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami generally run through the opposition and take wickets in a cluster. The India vs Australia fourth Test in Ahmedabad was a complete contrast in that regard. First Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith and then Khawja and Cameron Green kept the Indian bowlers at bay. The Rohit Sharma-led side has had to cope with two wicketless sessions so far on the best batting track of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. And that forced them to do weird things. Weird may be a harsh word but it's difficult to describe what transpired in the 128th over of the Australian innings in any other way.

Green and Khawaja had made the Indian attack look so ordinary that for the first time in the series, which hasn't produced a single Test that went into the fourth day, there were talks of a side batting out the opposition. It must have taken a toll on India captain Rohit Sharma and his bowlers. They hoped against hope. They wanted to cling to anything that was on offer. That something came in the last ball of the 128th over.

Jadeja, who had done a good job of restricting Usman Khawaja by bowling wide outside the off stump from over the wicket, got the left-hander to shoulder his arms to a tossed-up delivery. It struck him way outside the line of the stumps but the fact that Khawaja was not offering a shot, attracted a stifled appeal from Jadeja and the close-in fielders. Umpire Richard Kettleborough was quick to douse the excitement.

But Jadeja, as he has done so often in the series, somehow managed to convince captain Rohit to take the DRS. The fact that India had not got any opportunity for a day and a half to even discuss using one of their three reviews, may have had a huge role in it. But deep within, all of the Indian cricketers, including Rohit and Jadeja, must have known that is a bit too much for even hoping against hope.

The replays confirmed it. The ball would have gone on to miss the off stump by a country mile. The Indian fielders had a chuckle when the replays were shown on the big screen. On-field umpire Kettleborough too could not hide his emotions. He too was seen smiling when third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal asked him to stay with his on-field decision of not out.

The horrendous review was discussed even in the commentary box by Ravi Shastri, Matthew Hayden and Dinesh Karthik. The latter said, "They (India) wanted to check whether the third umpire was awake."

India may not have gotten anything out of that review but a couple of overs later, Ashwin finally broke the mammoth double century by dismissing Green for 114. He got another one in the same over when Alex Carey played a shot to forget.

The veteran off-spinner then dismissed Mitchell Starc for 6. The left-hander played with hard hands, the ball caught the inside edge and Shreyas Iyer took a sharp catch at short leg.

Khawaja, however, continued to bat like a man possessed. He took Australia past the 400-run mark.

