Watch: Virat Kohli's extended pre-game chat with Jonny Bairstow at Lord's leaves fans delighted

He may have witnessed a massive batting slump but Virat Kohli maintains his infectious energy levels on the field. The former India skipper was spotted exchanging a few words with England's Jonny Bairstow ahead of the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday. The two had an extended chat – which also got a loud cheer from fans present at the venue. Kohli, whose penchant for animated celebrations is well documented, had a heated exchange with Bairstow during the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. Also Read | India legend's classy reply to Babar Azam's 'This too shall pass' tweet on Virat Kohli

In his attempt to wind up the Englishman, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game. The umpires had to intervene to cool down tempers. It led to Bairstow chancing his arms and producing a lot of lofted strokes. Bairstow, who went on to hit a brisk 106 off 140 balls, said the altercation was part and parcel of the game.

"Nah, there was literally nothing to it. We've played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It's a bit of craic (having good time, enjoyable social activity). We're fiercely competitive on the field and that's what it's about," Bairstow told media.

"We're playing Test cricket and we're two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that's part and parcel of the game."

Bairstow, who deflated the Indian Test side with hundreds in both innings, scored 38 in the second ODI before falling to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned 4/47 in his 10 overs.

Kohli, on the other hand, extended his lean patch with a sedate 16, once again leading to discussions on his poor form. In the preceding T20I series Kohli had scores of 1 and 11, and was also dismissed cheaply in the fifth Test against England.

Paceman Reece Topley claimed a record six for 24 to help England beat India by 100 runs and level the three-game series. Chasing 247 for the win, no India batters made more than the 29 managed by the all-rounder pairing of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

While it remains to be seen whether the Indian team management will give a long rope to the star batter, skipper Rohit Sharma has backed his predecessor to come back strongly. Kohli, who has hit 27 centuries in 102 Tests since making his international debut in 2011, hasn't touched the three-figure mark for almost three years.

After the game, Rohit maintained that Kohli's spot in the team is secure. "As I have said previously, form can go up and down, it's part and parcel for every cricketer's career. Even the greatest of the cricketer would have his share of ups and downs," he said.

"For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly."

