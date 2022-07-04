Watch: Virat Kohli's 'flying kiss' celebration after taking Bairstow's catch sets Twitter alight during Edgbaston Test

Team India produced a dominant performance on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the series against England on Sunday, as the side reduced the visitors to 284 in the first innings in Edgbaston. Earlier, India had put on a strong total of 416, taking a 132-run lead. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name, while captain Jasprit Bumrah picked three and Mohammed Shami registered two.

However, it was Virat Kohli who made most of the headlines in the day as he engaged in a heated chat with centurion Jonny Bairstow during the first session of the day. Kohli and Bairstow had a tense chat that escalated quickly, and umpires and even England captain Ben Stokes had to intervene to calm the things down.

The England batter seemed fired up after the chat, and slammed a brilliant hundred (106) before Shami eventually dismissed him. Incidentally, it was Virat Kohli who took his catch in the second slip and the former India captain had a unique way of celebrating the dismissal. Upon taking the catch, Kohli gave a flying kiss while turning to his right.

Earlier, a solid half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara and his 50-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant put India in the driver's seat at the end of Day three of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with the score reading 125/3 at the end of the day's play.

At the end of Day three, Pujara (50*) and Pant (30*) stood unbeaten. India maintained a healthy 257-run lead in the match.

However, the dismissals of Shubman Gill (4), Hanuma Vihari (11) and Virat Kohli (20) would make the visitors uncomfortable going into the final day.

