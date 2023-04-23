Watch: Kohli's stunning celebration act directed at Anushka in Chinnaswamy stands during RCB-RR tie has internet talking

RCB did not have a memorable return to their home in IPL 2023, but on Sunday, they ensured that with Virat Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy as a skipper for the first time since 2019, they would leave with a victory. And they did. The hosts defeated last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals by seven runs to pick their third win at home in five appearances. Despite the win at home and the thriller of a game, internet was busy talking about that stunning Virat Kohli celebration which was directed at his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands following the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat Kohli; Anushka Sharma

It happened in the 14th over of Rajasthan's chase of 190 at the Chinnaswamy. Harshal Patel was into the attack for his second over with a well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. Harshal did what he does the best, dishing out the slower one against the batter, who had slowed down significantly as he neared his half-century mark. Against the low full toss delivery, Jaiswal went for the big one, looking to clear the long on boundary, but instead found Kohli in the deep, who grabbed it comfortably.

As soon as he completed the catch to dismiss Jaiswal for 47 off 37, he turned back and blew a flying kiss as part of his celebration, which was directed towards his wife Anushka, who was at the stand, like she has been for all the RCB matches at the Chinnaswamy. The celebration act immediately went viral as it was all the internet could talk about.

Despite the dismissal, Rajasthan had their power hitters waiting foir the opportunity to go big at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium. But RR crumbled under pressure to fall seven runs short of the target.

Harshal returned for his third over to dismiss the dangerous Sanju Samson for 22 before Mohammed Siraj conceded 22 runs in the 17th over and then 13 more in his last over. Harshal was eventually given the role for defending 19 runs in the last over with five fielders in the circle owing to time restrictions. Ashwin smashed him for two boundaries but the pacer held his nerves to dismiss him and concede 12 runs in all as RCB claimed a crucial win at home.

