Watch: Virat Kohli vs Ishan Kishan in entertaining mimicry battle, hilarious video goes viral

India were at their brilliant best, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final, in Colombo on Sunday. It was their eighth Asia Cup title, and Rohit Sharma and Co. were in high spirits after sealing the match in less than three hours. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli challenged each other in a mimicry battle.

After defeating Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. were in high spirits. After the match, Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings in the run-chase, was involved in a mimicry battle with teammate Virat Kohli. The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, Kishan was seen copying Kohli's walking style in front of some of his teammates, who were left in hysterics. Then Kohli countered Kishan, Kohli did his own mimicry of Kishan's walking style.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023: Five positives for India to take from title win heading into the World Cup

Here is the video:

In the final, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. But Mohammed Siraj had other plans and bagged a record six-wicket haul as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 runs in 15.2 overs. Siraj finished with figures of 6/21 in seven overs. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya took three wickets for India's bowling department.

Chasing a target of 51 runs, India reached 51/0 in 6.1 overs, with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remaining unbeaten. Gill smacked 27* off 19 deliveries and Kishan clattered 23* off 18 balls.

Speaking after the game, Siraj, who received the Player of the Match award, said, "Have been bowling well since a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I will bowl fuller because of the swing."

"When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team. I was thinking it would be great if I could stop the boundary. My best spell. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON