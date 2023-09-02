News / Cricket / Watch: Wasim Akram shares much-awaited weather update from Kandy hours before IND vs PAK game in Asia Cup

Watch: Wasim Akram shares much-awaited weather update from Kandy hours before IND vs PAK game in Asia Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 02, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram posted a video hours before the start of the IND vs PAK match in Kandy.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 marks the return of the biggest rivalry in international cricket. The meeting in the continental tournament is also first One Day International (ODI) encounter between the two cricketing giants since the 2019 World Cup. While fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting this iconic showdown, there is a looming rain threat might play spoilsport in Pallekele, with weather reports indicating a substantial 78 percent chance of rain interruption.

Wasim Akram updates fans on latest weather forecast from Kandy(X/Wasim Akram)
Wasim Akram updates fans on latest weather forecast from Kandy(X/Wasim Akram)

With the rain threat casting a shadow over this much-awaited encounter, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to his official X account to share a crucial weather update. Akram, recording a selfie video, provided the realtime update from Kandy; slight drizzle could be seen pouring around the area, with Akram – recording from his hotel room – informing that his venue was an hour's drive away from the Pallekele International Stadium.

Also read: 'If Pakistan bat first, they will literally hammer India': Shoaib Akhtar's audacious claim ahead of IND vs PAK clash

“Many people are asking me about the weather in Kandy. Where I'm staying, there's a drizzle with cloud cover. But you can see that the weather is clearing. The ground is one hour away from here. Maybe, the weather is different there,” Akram said in the video.

He also had a message for the fans of both teams. “All the best to both teams. And remember, it's just a match. Someone will win and someone will lose. Enjoy good cricket,” said the Pakistan great.

Watch:

Pakistan is riding high on confidence as they enter the blockbuster clash against India, having secured a resounding 238-run victory over Nepal in the tournament's opening match. On the other hand, India have been diligently preparing for the competition with a five-day intensive training camp held in Alur before their arrival in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Over the past few years, under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan has showcased remarkable performances in white-ball cricket, posing a formidable challenge to India in T20Is. Notably, Pakistan has won two out of the four T20I matches played against India since their last ODI World Cup encounter in 2019. One of the wins came in the T20 Asia Cup last year as well, when they defeated India in a Super Fours game.

Return of India stars

The anticipation surrounding the India-Pakistan match is already sky-high among Indian fans, and it is further elevated by the return of star players like Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, which provides a significant boost to the Indian squad. Bumrah did make a return to the side in the T20I series against Ireland earlier this year, but makes a return to the ODI team after more than a year.

Catch all the Latest Asia Cup and Live score along with Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out