WBBL 2019: ‘Understand the level of expectations’ - Pakistan’s Nida Dar on replacing Harmanpreet Kaur at Sydney Thunder

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:55 IST

Pakistan’s Nida Dar scripted history as he became the first women’s cricketer from her nation to land a contract with a Women’s Big Bash League side. Nida was signed by Sydney Thunder for the upcoming edition of T20 league in Australia which scheduled to be played from October 18 to December 8. Nida is an experienced campaigner as she took her maiden bow in 2010 and since has featured in 96 T20Is and 71 ODIs for Pakistan.

Also Read: ‘More than just performances’ - Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin

“It is the very first time a woman from Pakistan has come to play in the WBBL,” Nida was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. “I know people from Pakistan will be very proud. I know the people who have come from Pakistan to settle in Sydney will follow me, and that’s very exciting.”

“I have dreamt that I would one day play in this amazing league, and now I have the opportunity to play for Sydney Thunder. This is a great thing for me, it is a great achievement to play in the WBBL.”

Nida was signed by Sydney Thunder after India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur decided to opt out of the upcoming edition of the league, reportedly due to workload management. The Indian women’s team are scheduled to travel to West Indies after their five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. Smriti Mandhana, who played for Hobart Hurricanes last season, has also reportedly decided against featuring in WBBL this term.

Also Read: Kohli’s masterplan helps Ishant in dismissing Bavuma - WATCH

“I have a great regard for Harmanpreet Kaur…she is a top player and someone I look up to,” Nida said. “I know I am going to replace her in the squad and I understand the level of expectations from me. I have worked so hard over the years and I’m in my prime form.”

“The balance between my batting and bowling is very important. I do enjoy my batting but it’s more about the role what I am asked to play. I adapt quickly.

“Harmanpreet is a wonderful player with sound technique and her power-hitting is amazing. I know the challenge and filling in for her will be a great responsibility and I will try not to make them miss her,” she added.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:50 IST