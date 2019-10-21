e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

‘We all know what he can do’: Sourav Ganguly praises Rohit Sharma after double ton

Sourav Ganguly had said before that Rohit Sharma should open the batting in Tests like he has been doing so successfully in white-ball cricket.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Rohit Sharma in action.
Rohit Sharma in action.(REUTERS)
         

Former India captain and BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he is very happy with the way Rohit Sharma is playing as a Test opener, also hailing the comeback of Umesh Yadav in the ongoing South Africa series.

Ganguly had said before that Rohit should open the batting in Tests like he has been doing so successfully in white-ball cricket. So far, Rohit has notched up two hundreds and one double century to earn plaudits.

“I am very happy for Rohit. I don’t need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do,” Ganguly told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises.

READ: ‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in the three-test series with 529 runs, hitting a record number of 19 sixes.

Ganguly also praised Umesh, who since returning to the team in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, has taken 11 wickets.

“He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don’t get a lot of bounce,” Ganguly said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 22:51 IST

tags
top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket