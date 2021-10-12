'We had Batman returns and now we have Dhoni returns': Ex-Pak batter lauds CSK skipper's 'threshold' to absorb pressure

The return of MS Dhoni to form was inevitable. It was only a matter of time before the Chennai Super Kings skipper came into his elements and thrilled the crowd. In IPL 2021, it happened to be during the Qualifier 1 between CSK and Delhi Capitals on Sunday, where needing 13 to win off the last over, Dhoni the finisher returned and won the match for CSK.

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt said Dhoni, while speaking about his match-winning cameo for CSK against DC in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021, and his ability to put his hand up in pressure situations is the sign of a true leader.

Dhoni, who has been in terrible form with the bat throughout IPL 2021, promoted himself ahead of the in-form Ravindra Jadeja when CSK needed 24 off 11 balls. The decision did raise a few eyebrows initially but the confusion turned into jubilation for the fans and the experts when Dhoni smashed six off 18 balls to take his side into the final.

Butt, while speaking on his YouTube channel, commented: "There was a film Batman Returns. The Return of the Tarzan was also there. We had Batman Returns but now we have Dhoni Returns. He hit some fantastic fours and a six under pressure. In the past two matches, he was coming ahead of Bravo and Jadeja. But the man, he likes to and he likes to take risks. He faces pressure situations head-on and that is outstanding. His threshold of absorbing pressure is amazing.

"We all were saying that they (CSK) should have sent the in-form player first but come the big match and he delivered. He's a great player and there is no doubt about it. Time and again, he's proved that he is one of the best finishers."

By citing India's 50-over World Cup triumph in 2011, Butt iterated that Dhoni is known for playing such knocks.

"His natural ability/instinct is to step forward when there is a tremendous amount of pressure. That's the sign of a true leader. This is a God gift; that instead of sending others in pressure situations, he puts his hand up. You see the 2011 World Cup that India won. Yuvraj was in great form throughout the tournament but in the final, he promoted himself, scored 90-odd (91*) and won the World Cup with a six," stated Butt.