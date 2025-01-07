'We see our faces in the mirror every day': Gavaskar's dig at superstar culture in India cricket, says Rohit, Kohli...

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy might be over, but the chatter surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continues to grow. The two senior pros emerged as the biggest disappointments, and their poor form was one of the major reasons behind India's 1-3 loss against Australia. Rohit managed just 31 runs in three matches, and his poor form resulted in the right-hander "standing down" from the final Test in Sydney, which India eventually lost by six wickets. Sunil Gavaskar wants selectors to take the call regarding the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Tests. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) (AFP)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants selectors to take the call on Rohit and Kohli's future in the longest format.

Virat Kohli registered a century in the second innings of the Perth Test. However, this was the only knock of repute as the 36-year-old got dismissed in the same fashion on all eight occasions in the series.

Rohit and Kohli's failures were the primary reason India did not cross the 200-run mark six out of nine times in the recently concluded series against Australia.

"How long they continue is really up to the selectors, Gavaskar said in an interview with PTI.

“Now that India has failed to qualify for the WTC (World Test Championship) final, it would be pertinent to reflect on the reasons that (why it) happened,” he added.

Gavaskar also took a dig at superstar culture that has crept in within the Indian cricket ecosystem. The former India captain also stated that it is not difficult to stay grounded.

“We see our faces in the mirror every day and since we do that to us, we don’t notice the changes that have come over the years. Only when we see photos or videos of earlier days do we notice the changes,” said Gavaskar.

“It is then that we look to make the changes needed to look at our best. To do that, however, we need to take a long, honest look at ourselves again,” he added.

'Batting failed'

Sunil Gavaskar also did not mince his words, calling the poor batting the major reason behind India's recent series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

Virat Kohli aggregated just 190 runs in 5 Tests against Australia despite scoring a century in Perth. On the other hand, Rohit managed 31 runs in 3 Tests as Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years.

India have won just 1 match out of their last eight Tests. The side have also not qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“It is clear that in the last six months, the batting failed, and that was the main reason that we lost matches that we should have won,” said Gavaskar.

“So, if changes are required for the new cycle of the WTC which starts in mid-June in England, then hopefully the selectors will take into account who would still be there for the final in 2027 and choose accordingly," he added.