‘We want India here’ - Lahore fans come up with special message during Pakistan Super League

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:01 IST

India’s last visit to Pakistan was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid’s tenure as captain. It was the series that introduced the fans to the heroics of MS Dhoni but the visitors were beaten 0-1 in the three-match Test series. However, since then, the political relationship between the countries has deteriorated considerably and the only time these two teams face each other now is during any International Cricket Council (ICC) event. That has been a major concern for cricket fans from both sides of the border and during the ongoing Pakistan Super League, a picture posted on Twitter by a local journalist showed crowds holding signs which said ‘We want India here’.

Lahori fans want the Indian team to vist #Cricket pic.twitter.com/wUjjDzoD3f — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 22, 2020

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said that the country may be ready to give up the hosting rights of the Asia Cup T20 tournament which is slated to be held in September 2020.

“We have to ensure that earnings of the associate members are not affected. It is not so much about the full members, but about the associate members,” Mani said in a press conference during the trophy launch for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Asian Cricket Council meets in March where the issue over the venue will be finalised.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated that while Pakistan is free to host the Asia Cup, it won’t be ready to send the Indian team to the country for the tournament.

“The question isn’t about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup.

“If the ACC is ok with an Asia Cup minus India, then it is a different ball game. But if India are to participate in the Asia Cup, the venue cannot be Pakistan,” a BCCI source had told IANS.