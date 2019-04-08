IPL 2019: ‘Pressure of winning more’ at Mumbai Indians than at CSK, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has turned the clock back in this season of the Indian Premier League with a couple of match winning performances for defending champions Chennai Super Kings. He picked up three crucial wickets in CSK’s opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and repeated the heroics against Kings XI Punjab.

Harbhajan, a World Cup winner in 2011, has been sidelined from the national team for more than 3 years now, but he still harbours dreams of a comeback. “If they call me, I am always ready,” Harbhajan said in an interview with Times of India.

The off-spinner was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team and has won the IPL thrice with the team. He though turned out for CSK last season and won the title with the ‘Yellow Brigade’. Here is what he had to say about the major difference between the two teams.

ALSO READ:Dwayne Bravo one wicket away from completing historic feat for Chennai

“I have great respect for MI and they are wonderful this year as well, but the pressure of winning is more there. Here in CSK it’s more chilled out, you are expected to win, but it’s not a matter of life and death here,” the seasoned campaigner said.

Harbhajan has so far taken the prized scalps of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle this season and will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders where he will be pitted against the big hitting Andre Russell.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:35 IST