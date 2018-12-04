India vs Australia: Six-year-old Aussie confident of dismissing Virat Kohli – Watch

A six-year-old boy Archie Schiller joined the Australian squad for a practice session ahead of the first Test against India in Adelaide. When head coach Justin Langer informed Schiller that he will be part of a practice session and the Australian squad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne through a video call, the six-year-old leg-spinner confidently said that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out.

Schiller, who trained with the Australian players in Adelaide, was given his Australian jersey on Tuesday.

Australia’s newest Test squad member has his whites and is warming up with the rest of the Aussie squad at training. Learn his full story HERE: https://t.co/ctXeVwWwOL pic.twitter.com/4s2EFarMoN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2018

The Australian team had a training session for almost three hours and former Australia captain Steve Waugh spent some time with team during the session as well.

Following the end of the Australian team’s practice session, the Indian team started their session in the afternoon. The visitors had an optional practice session on Monday wherein only Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma trained under the watchful eyes of Ravi Shastri.

Rohit Sharma turning up for an optional practice means that he could get the nod ahead of Hanuma Vihari in the middle order for the first Test, starting on 6 December.

Since Prithvi Shaw is ruled out of the first Test due to an injury, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will surely be the opening pair for India.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 13:07 IST