India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the first ODI in Sydney

The action now shifts to the ODI series and with the World Cup being the focus of every team, the upcoming series against India and Australia will have the added spice. India, after having won the T20I and Test series, look favourites, but Australia with the new-look squad which has experience in their mix can give the visitors run for their money.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash -

1: Another win for Australia will make them complete 1,000th win in international cricket. Australia will become the 1st international team to achieve this feat.

2/10: Australia have won just two of their last 10 ODIs. This sequence includes a 0-5 series loss in England and a 1-2 series loss to South Africa at home.

11: India have won only 11 ODIs against Australia in Australia out of 48. India have lost 35 and 2 ended without a result. India’s win rate against Australia Down Under is just 22.92%.

2: India have won only 2 ODIs against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground out of 16. India have lost 13 and one ended without result. India’s win rate against Australia at the SCG is thus 12.50%.

2016 & 2008: India’s two wins at Sydney against Australia came in these years.

87.80: Virat Kohli’s batting average as captain, the best by any ODI skipper (min. 1000 runs).

74%: Virat Kohli’s win rate as skipper.This is the 3rd best by any skipper to have captained 20+ times in ODIs.

9,999: MS Dhoni is only 1 run away from completing 10,000 ODI runs for India. He will become the 5th Indian to reach this landmark for India in ODIs after Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Kohli.

65: Shikhar Dhawan is only 65 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in ODIs. With Dhawan having batted 114 times prior to this match, he can become the 4th fastest to reach this landmark after Kohli (114), Viv Richards (114) and Amla (101) if he gets the 65 runs in this innings.

18: Ravindra Jadeja is 18 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs. He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

51: Virat Kohli is 51 runs away from completing 6,000 runs in ODIs away from India. He will become the 5th Indian to achieve this feat after Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Azharuddin.

8: The pair of Shikhar Dhawan/Rohit Sharma is only 8 runs away from completing 4,000 runs as opening partners in ODIs. Also, the pair is 140 runs away from completing 1,000 runs against Australia in ODIs. They will become the 1st Indian pair and 4th overall to put on 1,000+ runs against Australia.

1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 1 wicket away from completing 100 ODI wickets. He will become the 12th Indian pacer to reach this landmark.

4: Mohammed Shami is 4 wickets away from completing 250 international wickets. He has 144 in Tests, 94 in ODIs and 8 in T20Is.

4: Jasprit Bumrah is 4 wickets from completing 50 ODI wickets away from India.

3: Kuldeep Yadav is 3 wickets from completing 50 ODI wickets away from India.

5: Glenn Maxwell is 5 wickets away from completing 50 ODI wickets.

8: Adam Zampa is 8 wickets away from completing 50 ODI wickets.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 17:50 IST