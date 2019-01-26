India vs New Zealand: ‘What happens to Vijay Shankar?’ – Sunil Gavaskar questions return of Hardik Pandya

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the return of Hardik Pandya into the Indian squad in New Zealand after his suspension was provisionally lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

While Pandya is joining the national team, Rahul has been asked to be a part of the India ‘A’ team that is playing 5 one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram. Both were initially part of the team picked for the NZ tour.

Gavaskar has now questioned the return of Pandya in the squad and said that his arrival puts question marks on the place of Vijay Shankar, who according to him has so far done a good job as an all-rounder.

“The question is what was he (Hardik Pandya) suspended for? How has the suspension been lifted without a hearing? But forget all that,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Hardik will be key for India at the World Cup and it’s a good thing he is coming to New Zealand but then what happens to Vijay Shankar? He has not done a bad job at all in the two games he has played so far. What’s going to be his position? Is he going to be sent back now that Pandya is coming here?

I know BCCI is wealthy enough to have 20, 30 people. We saw a squad of 19 in Australia. I think the sooner that is sorted out, the better it will be for everyone concerned,” Gavaskar added.

Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that some board officials were of the view that while the move to remove the suspension was a step in the right direction, to have Pandya fly into New Zealand doesn’t really give out the correct signal to someone like all-rounder Vijay Shankar

“I am still trying to wrap my head around the logic of it all. First the players are suspended pending inquiry, knowing fully well that there is no Ombudsman. Then the associations’ efforts to appoint an Ombudsman is vicariously blocked. Replacements are selected and packed off to New Zealand. Then they decide to revoke the suspension when there is no provision for revoking suspensions.

“Then, despite the replacements being in New Zealand, the selection committee surprisingly meets again and sends one of the two players to New Zealand. What is the message that you are sending to Vijay Shankar? Is our bench strength a sham? Indian cricket administration seems to be caught in a quicksand of incompetence and the more they wriggle, the more they sink,” a senior BCCI functionary told Hindustan Times.

