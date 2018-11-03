ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah consolidate respective top spots

India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma continue to take the first two positions respectively in latest the ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen. While in the latest ODI rankings for bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah ash consolidated his position at the top as well.

India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman.

He earned 15 points, which has lifted him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked team-mate Rohit Sharma, who has collected 29 points following his series total of 389 runs. His points tally of 871 is his highest to-date.

In the bowlers’ table, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akila Dananjaya and Ravindra Jadeja have made big impacts, while number-one-ranked Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a career-high 841 rating points, which is the highest in ODI bowling since Shaun Pollock had 894 points in 2008.

Bumrah leads third-ranked Kuldeep Yadav by 118 points. Yadav is also at a career-high 723 rating points.

Chahal has entered the top-10 for the first time in his career by rising three places to eighth, Sri Lanka’s Dananjaya has achieved a career-high ranking of 13th after his nine wickets helped him jump eight places, and Jadeja has climbed 16 places to move to 25th spot after picking up seven wickets.

((With ICC Inputs))

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 10:14 IST