By John Mehaffey West Indies rally to win opening T20 match

GEORGETOWN, - Twice world champions West Indies plundered 52 from their final five overs to complete a five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea with an over to spare in their opening match at the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium on Sunday.

Roston Chase struck an unbeaten 42 from 27 deliveries and the powerful Andre Russell hit an enormous six over mid-on as West Indies successfully chased down Papua New Guinea’s 136 for eight.

West Indies had to fight hard against an enthusiastic Papua New Guinea attack on a slow pitch but Chase kept cool in the latter stages to see his team safely home

“I gave myself time and backed myself,” said Chase, who was named man-of-the-match. “To start the tournament with a win is always good. I had to take it home for the team and I did.”

Papua New Guinea, making only their second appearance in a T20 World Cup, were soon in trouble after West Indies won the toss and opted to field first.

The hosts had picked three spinners possibly in order to hasten the over rate with rain forecast later in the day after torrential rain drenched the Guyana capital on the previous day. Rain did fall shortly after West Indies began their run chase but the sun soon shone again and only 15 minutes’ play was lost.

Papua New Guinea lost Tony Ura for two when he was caught by Nicholas Pooran off Romario Shepherd, and captain Assad Vala made 21 before being caught by Chase off Alzarri Joseph.

Sese Bau helped to stage a partial recovery by taking 14 off a Gudakesh Motie over and reached his half century from 43 balls before he fell lbw to Joseph for 50.

But wickets kept tumbling cheaply and Papua New Guinea could manage only 136 from their 20 overs. Five of the six bowlers used by the West Indies took a wicket.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.