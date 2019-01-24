 West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 2 Scorecard and Live Updates
Follow live updates from West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 2.

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2019 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ben Stokes (2L) of England celebrates the dismissal of Kemar Roach of West Indies.(AFP)

Preview: England picked up four late wickets with the second new ball to turn the first test against West Indies in their favour, leaving the hosts reeling at 264 for eight at stumps on the first day in Barbados on Wednesday.

James Anderson tore through West Indies’ middle order in a devastating late spell, while Ben Stokes chimed in to claim tailender Kemar Roach for a duck with the final ball of the day at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 19:33 IST

