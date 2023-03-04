'What are we trying to prove? We lost spirit of Test cricket in desperation...': Ex-IND selector's scathing attack

A third consecutive Test match in India witnessed a three-day finish and along with it came the rising criticism. 30 wickets fell within the first two days of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series match in Indore before Australia sailed to an emphatic nine-wicket win on the third morning. After the match, ICC produced a blunt verdict on the Indore pitch, rating it 'poor', and with in followed a scathing attack from veteran cricketers. Among them was a former India selector who accused the hosts of producing a raging turner in their "desperation" to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

After two consecutive wins, in imposing fashion, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time. The 2-0 lead also put India inches away from making the WTC final for the second time in a row. But they had to win in Indore to qualify.

However, it was a written-off Aussie side that produced a stunner on the turner in Indore to put India's chances hanging on the thread while securing their berth in the WTC summit clash.

Speaking to India News, Saba Karim blasted the hosts for making such pitches where neither of the top batters - 'Steve Smith and Virat Kohli' - could perform. He then lashed out at India for losing 'spirit of Test cricket' in desperation to make the final.

“Australia have Steve Smith and India have Virat Kohli, arguably the top two batters in world cricket. But we haven’t gotten to see their batting in this series. What are we trying to prove by making such wickets,” he told India News.

“In our desperation to qualify for the WTC final, we have lost the spirit of Test cricket. We have No. 1 and No. 2 teams competing here. It would have been a joy to watch them play if the contest was between all aspects of Test cricket.”

India still have their hope in place to make the WTC final, given they beat Australia in the final match in Ahmedabad next week.