‘What did they think about Hardik Pandya when he and KL Rahul came out drinking coffee?’: Jadeja backs India all-rounder

Coming in to bat at no. 6, Hardik Pandya was Team India's driving force during their run-chase against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai, on Sunday. The all-rounder smacked an unbeaten knock of 33 runs off 17 balls, including four fours and a maximum, including the match-winning six. Initially, the Babar Azam-led side were bowled out for 147 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Pandya. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets for Rohit Sharma's side. Chasing a target of 148 runs, India reached 148 for five in 19.4 overs, claiming victory by five wickets.

After the match, Hardik was on the receiving end of plenty of praise from fans, experts and former cricketers. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja also joined the bandwagon and hailed the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper. Jadeja pointed out that the all-rounder has changed the 'perspective' people had of him since the controversial Koffee With Karan episode in 2019. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said, "Two years ago, when he and KL Rahul came out after drinking coffee, what did people think about Hardik Pandya then?"

"The public or who didn't know him thought different of him. They had a different perception of him and he had to battle it. Today after winning, the perception is changed and the battle is over. His battle is not with anyone, its enjoyment. Leave the game, he is also enjoying in life right now."

Analysing Pandya's playing style against Pakistan, the ex-player explained, "Its not like after the injury, his batting has got a new skill. But now the calmness we see in him is due to confidence or rather the assurance placed on him. When a new player comes in, they always want to prove themselves in the beginning. Then after that in the next phase, they play how they want too as they have cemented their place in the team. I think now Pandya is in that phase."

"For Gujarat, he would play in different roles, at no. 3, no. 4. Today, I didn't think he would perform in the role assigned to him by Team India today. I was worried. But then the calmness he showed, even in the dot balls, you could see he was not in a hurry."

"Just like how you would see it with Virender Sehwag, you knew it would be done, he had the confidence. But then with me, I would always be unsure."

"So the difference is there, and he has accepted it, also within the team," he further added. In their next Asia Cup 2022 match, India face Hong Kong on Wednesday, in Dubai.

