What happens to India’s WTC final chances if Kanpur Test against Bangladesh is washed out

The second day's play at the Green Park stadium was washed out without a ball being bowled, following intermittent rain in Kanpur on Saturday. Earlier on Day 1 of the second and final Test match of the series between India and Bangladesh, only 35 overs were possible, where the start was delayed due to wet outfield while the final session was washed out. eather clear during the second day of the Second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Bangladesh, bidding for a series-levelling victory in Kanpur, looked to build on their overnight score of 107-3 in their first innings. But on-again, off-again rainfall kept the covers on, on Saturday before the umpires decided to call off play.

What is the forecast for Day 3 in Kanpur?

There is a heavy chance of rain playing a spoilsport on Sunday as well, with the players likely to expect a delayed start once again. However, unlike Saturday, Day 3 is unlikely to be washed out, but the proceedings might be interrupted, with chances of rain being 59 per cent and the probability of a thunderstorm being 14 per cent, as per accuweather.com.

Although the weather conditions will likely improve on Day 4 and 5 in Kanpur, a draw looms over the contest in view of the time lost to rain.

What happens to India's WTC chances if Kanpur Test is washed out?

India currently stand top of the World Test Championship table, with seven wins in 10 matches, implying a percentage win of 71.67. A 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh in the series could have further strengthened their chances of making the final for the third straight time, with India requiring just three more wins from their remaining five chances. And it seemed certain to happen given their next contest is at home, against New Zealand, who are on the verge of incurring a 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Galle.

However, with India and Bangladesh to share six points each from a drawn Test, the equation gets tougher for Rohit Sharma and his men. India will not only have to whitewash New Zealand in their upcoming three-Test series at home next month, but also win at least two Test matches in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia down under later this year.