What happens to RCB's playoff chances if IPL 2025 match vs KKR gets washed out in Bengaluru?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to resume on Saturday after being suspended for one week due to rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The 18th edition of the T20 tournament will resume with the contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, rain might play a spoilsport later in the evening. IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: The restart of the T20 tournament is threatened by rain(AFP)

According to Accuweather, heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted from Saturday afternoon to evening in Bengaluru. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted one or two showers around 8-9 PM IST.

Bengaluru has a good drainage system. However, it is important to mention that a slight drizzle earlier this season reduced the fixture between RCB and Punjab Kings to 14 overs per side.

If the match is abandoned due to rain, then the Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR will be eliminated from the playoffs race. The defending champions currently have 11 points and just two games remaining.

If the fixture against RCB is abandoned, then KKR will get one point. Even if the franchise is to win their remaining league stage game they can get to a maximum of 14 points.

This will not be enough for the franchise to seal a spot in the playoffs. KKR has already seen one abandoned fixture in the IPL 2025 season as their match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens was called off due to rain.

What happens to RCB's chances?

If the match against KKR is washed out, then RCB will have to wait a little longer to seal their berth in the playoffs. The franchise currently has 16 points and an abandoned fixture will give them one point, taking their tally to 17 points.

After this, RCB will have two more fixtures remaining - one against SunRisers Hyderabad and one against Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB will play their last league stage game against LSG on May 27 at the Ekana in Lucknow.

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB is currently in second place in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches, while KKR is in sixth place with 11 points from 12 matches.

RCB and KKR had also squared off in the IPL 2025 season opener at the Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt put on a masterclass to help RCB win the contest by seven wickets as the side chased down 175 with 22 balls to spare.