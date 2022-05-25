'What I feel not imporant, season is over': Sachin Tendulkar on son Arjun's non-selection in Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad since the last IPL. He was bought back by MI in the mega auction for ₹30 lakh ahead of IPL 2022. But the all-rounder has not got a single game across two seasons. When asked about his son's impending IPL debut, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar said his opinion doesn't matter as selection is up to the MI team management.

"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over," Tendulkar said at a show 'SachInsight', when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year.

MI finished last in the IPL 2022 points table with just 4 wins in 14 matches. There was a lot of talk on social media around Arjun Tendulkar when MI's fate was sealed with about 4-5 matches still to go. But MI think tank thought otherwise.

According to Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, as far selection is concerned, he leaves the matter to the team management."And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar stressed.

The former India captain, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians support staff as a mentor, said he always tells Arjun to remain focus and keep working hard to achieve success.

"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," added Tendulkar, who has numerous world records to his name.

In his career so far, the 22-year-old Arjun has only played two T20 games for his domestic side Mumbai and featured in the 'T20 Mumbai' league.

