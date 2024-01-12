What India are missing? Bhuvneshwar picks stunning 5-wicket haul on Ranji Trophy return after 6 years ahead of ENG Tests

Injuries had cut short Bhuvneshwar Kumar's promising Test career, which comprised four five-wicket hauls in 21 matches, including the six-fer in a Lord's victory against England in 2014. Even in his final appearance in whites for India, Bhuvneshwar had picked up 10 wickets in the 2018 tour of South Africa. It was a series that established that the right-arm could survive in Tests beyond conditions where it swings. But repeated struggle with injuries and losing rhythm on return denied him any further part in red-ball cricket while limiting his appearances in white-ball cricket as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a five-wicket haul in Ranji Troohy match against Bengal

On Friday, the name 'Bhuvneshwar Kumar' made rounds on social media. At the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, the veteran India bowler made a return to traditional format after six long years as he appeared in a Ranji Trophy game for Uttar Pradesh against Bengal.

After being skittled for 60 runs only, Uttar Pradesh responded in stunning fashion riding on the inspiring return of Bhuvneshwar, who picked up a five-wicket haul as Bengal finished Day 1 on 95 for five, with a lead of 35 runs. The 33-year-old struck early with the new ball dismissing opener Sourav Paul and Sudip Kumar Gharami in a space of just three balls before getting Anustup Majumdar, captain Manoj Tiwary and Ishan Porel as part of the same spell.

The video emerges just a fortnight before India kick off their long five-match Test series against England at home. It will be India's third assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle where they beat West Indies 1-0 in their opener before holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw in an away contest.

There are still doubts over Mohammed Shami's return from the ankle injury he incurred in the ODI World Cup last November, but India do have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who have been rested for the ongoing T20I contest against Afghanistan at home. Meanwhile, there are back-up options in Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna.

There were a lot of talks about Indian pace department lacking depth after the team's loss in the Centurion opener against South Africa, but it would be a long shot for Bhuvneshwar to make a return in red-ball cricket. India do have more than five Tests scheduled for the remainder of the year and with veteran pacer, through a consistent run, could probably force the selectors to consider him.