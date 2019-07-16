What is the criteria for applying for India head coach position? Here’s all the details

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) invited application for the post of head coach and support staff for the Indian cricket team on Tuesday. The contract of the current coaching staff is set to expire after the tour of West Indies starting August 3, where India play three T20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests. Here’s a look at the criteria for applying for the position of the head coach which is currently held by Ravi Shastri -

● Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation for a minimum period of 2 years OR;

o Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL or Equivalent International

Leagues/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years

● Should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches OR 50 ODIS OR;

o Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent

● Below 60 years of age.

Under Shastri’s guidance, India won a maiden test series in Australia earlier this year and are ranked number one in the world in the format. They also reached the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup where they were beaten by eventual runners-up New Zealand.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 18:10 IST