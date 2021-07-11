‘What they've achieved is incredible’: Eoin Morgan lauds Stokes & team for taking 2-0 lead against Pakistan in ODIs

England limited-overseas captain Eoin Morgan has lavished praise on Ben Stokes for guiding a young side to victory in the first two ODIs against Pakistan and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Earlier this week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) picked a whole new squad for the ODIs against Pakistan after three English players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Stokes was named the captain while as many as 9 uncapped players received their maiden call-ups. In the absence of the likes of Morgan, Jos Buttler and other regular players, the new-look England team defeated Pakistan in the first two ODIS.

ALSO READ | 'He has stamped authority in Test cricket': Former cricketer says India opener is 'best batsman in the world'

Morgan lauded the England team for the impressive show following their thumping win over Pakistan on Saturday. He took to Twitter and wrote, “15 of the current squad in isolation. Buttler and Archer injured. What @benstokes38 and the team have achieved is incredible. Looking forward to watching the next game!”

15 of the current squad in isolation. Buttler and Archer injured. What @benstokes38 and the team have achieved is incredible 🙌🏻 Looking forward to watching the next game! — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 10, 2021

England defeated Pakistan by 52 runs in the rain-curtailed 2nd ODI to lead the series 2-0. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali collected his fourth five-wicket haul, but his efforts went in vain following Pakistan's below-par top-order batting display.

In pursuit of 248, Pakistan went off to a poor start and lost four wickets with just 53 runs on the board. Imam-ul-Haq (1), Babar Azam (19), Fakhar Zaman (10), and Mohammad Rizwan (5) were all sent back cheaply and Pakistan was left in a spot of bother.

Saud Shakeel and Sohaib Maqsood put on 33 runs for the fifth wicket, but as soon as Pakistan's innings started to come on track, Maqsood (19) lost his wicket to Craig Overton, reducing Pakistan to 86/5.

ALSO READ | 'Which kid will start playing cricket after watching this team?': Shoaib Akhtar lambasts Pakistan, predicts 0-3 sweep

Saud fought a lone battle and ended up as a top-scorer with a gritty 56 while Hasan Ali contributed with three sixes and two fours in a 17-ball 31. Shadab Khan chipped in with a 20-ball 21 before Pakistan was folded for 195.

(With Agency Inputs)