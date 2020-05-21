e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘When a player comes to CSK, his career is born again,’ Dwayne Bravo explains the MS Dhoni effect

‘When a player comes to CSK, his career is born again,’ Dwayne Bravo explains the MS Dhoni effect

Bravo says Dhoni stands out head and shoulder than the rest, purely because of the atmosphere he creates for his players.

cricket Updated: May 21, 2020 13:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni during a CSK nets session
Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni during a CSK nets session(PTI Image)
         

West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo is in awe of MS Dhoni’s leadership skills, explaining how the former India captain always makes people feel comfortable around him in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

Bravo, who has been playing alongside Dhoni at CSK since 2011, reckons that despite having so many international captains, Dhoni stands out head and shoulder than the rest, purely because of the atmosphere he creates for his players.

Also Read | On this day: Saeed Anwar’s record 194 shadows Rahul Dravid’s maiden ODI ton

“CSK over the years have had many good captains in their dressing room. We’ve had Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, myself, Mike Hussey. These guys have been leaders in various countries, but MS is the type of person who always says that ‘you are here because you’re good enough, so when you come here, you don’t need to prove anything to anyone. The franchise sees and it knows what you can offer. Just be yourself,’” Bravo told ESPN in a video chat.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir picks Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli in ODIs, reveals reasons

“Whenever a player comes to CSK, it’s like his career is kind of born again. Look at Shane Watson a few years ago, look at Ambati Rayudu, when he left Mumbai, everybody’s career (graph) keeps going up whenever they come around CSK.”

Bravo, one of the only two players to win the Purple Cap twice, explained how Dhoni’s behaviour and confidence in the players makes life easy at CSK.

“MS doesn’t put pressure on anyone. Outside of cricket, you rarely see him, but his room is always open, so you can walk in there anytime. He’s brilliant to have conversations with, obviously played so many games. He creates an environment where people feel comfortable and everyone relaxes; he doesn’t behave like a superstar despite all his accolades and achievements,” Bravo said.

