'When he first arrived, I thought 'Wow, this guy has real pace'': Donald identifies 28-year-old 'gun' pacer from India

When one genius compliments another, it makes for a fascinating reading. Something similar happened with one of the greatest pacers of the game, Allan Donald. The former South Africa quick, who was known as the 'White Lightening', has come up with the ultimate praise for one of India’s and arguably world’s best fast bowler.

With India boasting of a world-class fast-bowling line-up, there has been no shortage of plaudits. And bagging the top honours this time around is India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has bowled over Donald. He rates Bumrah among the top two pacers in the world at the moment, calling the 28-year-old a great across formats.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score 2st ODI

"Two blokes who I would keep at the top across all formats are (Kagiso) Rabada and Bumrah. But the one who would stand out in terms of all formats is Bumrah. His adaptability to all formats is just crazy and everyone talks about him. He has sublime skills in all formats of the game," Donald told The Telegraph.

"I was watching him bowl the other day. Especially how he delivers the ball after a stuttering run-up and releases the ball is simply crazy. He has got a magnificent wrist turn-over that no one else has presently in the game. It just can't go wrong for him."

Also Read | IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah ends 925-day wait with wicket of Janneman Malan in Paarl ODI

Donald would rattle a few batters every now and then during his playing days, Be in the toe-crushing yorker or the rib-threatening bouncer, Donald would not back down. He sees similar traits in Bumrah, whom he addresses as the master of the yorker. Calling Bumrah a gun bowler, Donald said the India quick is a sure-shot pick in his XI in all three formats.

"His ability to bowl yorkers any time in all formats also stands out. He also knows when to bowl that yorker in Test cricket. He's an absolute gun for me in all formats. "I don't think I've seen such steel in a young fast bowler. When he first came on to the scene, I thought, 'Wow! This guy has got real pace'. And now, he's one guy whom I would always have in my team across formats," Donald said.