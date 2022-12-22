Home / Cricket / 'When your name comes up, you just say...': Sam Curran's hilarious IPL 2023 Auction plan

'When your name comes up, you just say...': Sam Curran's hilarious IPL 2023 Auction plan

cricket
Published on Dec 22, 2022 02:35 PM IST

Sam Curran has a base price of ₹2 crore in the IPL mini-auction. He has revealed his expectations from the event where he will go under the hammer.

Sam Curran(REUTERS)
Sam Curran(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Mini-auction of players for Indian Premier League 2023 is set to take place on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Kochi. One of the most sought-after category of cricketers for the upcoming season is all-rounders. It is being speculated that the likes of Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be in hot pursuit by the franchises. Curran was a part of the England team that won the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. In the final against Pakistan, he proved to be the best England bowler as he picked three wickets and was awarded the Player of the Match. Overall in the tournament, he took 13 wickets in six matches with best bowling figures of 5/10 and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his exemplary performance.

Ahead of the auction, England all-rounder Curran spoke to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast and revealed his plans about the same. He has a base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL auction.

ALSO READ: 'It's like bowling to Sachin. When he comes to bat...': Donald's plan for Kohli

"I'll be watching on the TV on Friday morning, I guess. And then when your name comes up, you're like keep the paddle up mate," said Curran.

The bowling all-rounder also talked about the tremendous faith shown on him by England captain Jos Buttler which had propelled him to perform better.

"In Pakistan, Jos actually invited me to his room for like a chat. He was basically, like, 'You know, you're going to open how do you feel bowling in these scenarios? I really back you.' It was more that he wanted me to bowl in all three phases. Previously, I was probably more of a new-ball bowler," said Curran.

"Moeen and Jos mostly would probably be saying, 'Okay, if you're confident now, we are backing you all the way. I'm a massive believer in going on gut feel and gut instinct," informed the left arm pacer.

The 24-year-old has earlier represented IPL franchises- Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. In 32 IPL matches, he has picked 32 wickets and scored 337 runs at an average of 22.47 with 55 being his highest score.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sam curran ipl auction indian premier league + 1 more
sam curran ipl auction indian premier league

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out