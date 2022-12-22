'When your name comes up, you just say...': Sam Curran's hilarious IPL 2023 Auction plan

Mini-auction of players for Indian Premier League 2023 is set to take place on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Kochi. One of the most sought-after category of cricketers for the upcoming season is all-rounders. It is being speculated that the likes of Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be in hot pursuit by the franchises. Curran was a part of the England team that won the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. In the final against Pakistan, he proved to be the best England bowler as he picked three wickets and was awarded the Player of the Match. Overall in the tournament, he took 13 wickets in six matches with best bowling figures of 5/10 and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his exemplary performance.

Ahead of the auction, England all-rounder Curran spoke to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast and revealed his plans about the same. He has a base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL auction.

"I'll be watching on the TV on Friday morning, I guess. And then when your name comes up, you're like keep the paddle up mate," said Curran.

The bowling all-rounder also talked about the tremendous faith shown on him by England captain Jos Buttler which had propelled him to perform better.

"In Pakistan, Jos actually invited me to his room for like a chat. He was basically, like, 'You know, you're going to open how do you feel bowling in these scenarios? I really back you.' It was more that he wanted me to bowl in all three phases. Previously, I was probably more of a new-ball bowler," said Curran.

"Moeen and Jos mostly would probably be saying, 'Okay, if you're confident now, we are backing you all the way. I'm a massive believer in going on gut feel and gut instinct," informed the left arm pacer.

The 24-year-old has earlier represented IPL franchises- Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. In 32 IPL matches, he has picked 32 wickets and scored 337 runs at an average of 22.47 with 55 being his highest score.

