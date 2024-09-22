Where do India's chances of qualifying for third-straight WTC final stand after Bangladesh demolition in Chennai

India began their long Test season with a dominating victory against Bangladesh in Chennai in the opening Test of the two-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led team wrapped up the game with more than five sessions to spare, folding Bangladesh for 234 in the second innings on Sunday to script a 280-run win. The victory not only put India 1-0 ahead in the contest, but also strengthened their hold over the top spot of the WTC points table. India's Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after their win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024(PTI)

Put to bat first under an overcast Chennai sky and a seam-friendly condition, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bailed out India with a record century stand after a top-order debacle on Thursday. Ashwin notched up his second consecutive century at home and sixth in his career as India scored 376 in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah, who last played an international match in the T20 World Cup final in June, led the rout of Bangladesh with a four-fer. Despite bowling them out for 149, India did not opt to enforce a follow-on as Shubman Gill (119 not out) and Rishabh Pant (109) scored their respective emotional centuries to add to the 227-run lead. Rohit declared the second innings at 287 for four, thus setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 515. The visitors, however, crumbled under pressure for 234 on Day 4 after Ashwin picked up a record 6 for 88 to help India claim victory.

India remain at top of the WTC table

Following the emphatic win, which maintained India's flawless streak against Bangladesh in Test history, India's points percentage (PCT) increased to 71.66 with 86 points from 10 Tests. India was already leading the table before the start of the series and has extended its lead over second-placed Australia to 9.16 per cent.

Updates WTC points table after 1st IND vs BAN Test

The win certainly improved India's chances of making the WTC final for the third straight time, but they have yet to guarantee themselves the qualification, which requires at least four more wins in the remaining nine Tests, which includes the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur next week, a three-match home series against New Zealand next month and the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia in December.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, who rose to the fourth spot after a historic 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan last month, dropped to the sixth position. Their PCT, too, dropped 45.83 to 39.28.