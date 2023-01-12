‘Who knows where I would have been’: Glenn Maxwell's huge 'I tried to fake everything i did' revelation on depression

Mental health has emerged as one very important aspect of sports in past few years. World class sportspersons like Simone Biles, Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli have made revelations of their bouts of depression or mental health issues. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has now come up with a similar experience that he underwent in 2019.

Maxwell had announced an indefinite break from cricket in July 2020 in the middle of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Speaking in episode four of the documentary 'The Test', the 34-year-old talked about the horrible phase of his life when he struggled with depression.

"I tried to fake everything I did. I went through depression and that was on the back of 18 long months trying to do everything right by anyone else. When I put my hand up in 2019 when I was struggling, if I hadn't let it go, a couple of weeks later who knows where I would have been," said Maxwell.

"Every time I had something niggling me or on my mind, I'd get someone into my room - or go and meet someone somewhere and just have a chat. As soon as you get those words out and you're not holding them in, it can be a relief off your shoulders," he added.

In the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2020 season, Maxwell had a horrible phase with the bat while Playing for Kings XI Punjab. He had scored just 108 runs in 13 matches at an average of 15.42 that season.

Currently, the right-handed batter is recuperating from leg injury which has caused him to miss the ongoing Big Bash League(BBL) season. As per reports, his presence in the Australian team for their upcoming tour of India is also doubtful. Visitors Australia will play a three-match ODI series against India in March.

