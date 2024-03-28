 Who won yesterday’s match? A look at IPL points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after SRH vs MI run-fest | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Who won yesterday’s match? A look at IPL points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after SRH vs MI run-fest

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 06:56 AM IST

SRH defeated MI in a record-breaking match on Wednesday. Here are the IPL 2024 points table, standings for Orange Cap and Purple Cap race.

Batting records were broken as Sunrisers Hyderabad stormed to a 31-run win against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A complete team effort saw SRH post 277/3 in the first innings, which is also the highest total in IPL history, breaking RCB's earlier IPL record of 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013. It also turned out to be the third-highest total in men's T20 cricket history, and the match also saw both teams combine to hit a T20 world record of 38 sixes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after scoring a half-century.(AFP)
SRH got a sensational start, courtesy of their opener Travis Head. Despite losing his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (11) early, the Aussie opener smacked 62 runs off 24 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, no. 3 batter Abhishek Sharma hammered 63 off 23 deliveries, including three fours and seven sixes.

Also Read | Most runs, most sixes: Biggest and highest T20 records tumble as SRH, MI produce never-before-seen carnage in IPL

Heinrich Klaasen wrapped up the innings for SRH, clobbering an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 34 balls, including four fours and seven sixes, as SRH reached 277/3 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, former SRH captain Aiden Markram (42*) also remained unbeaten.

Chasing 278, MI could only reach 246/5 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Tilak Varma (64). Meanwhile, for SRH's bowling department, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two dismissals each.

IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs MI match

IPL 2024 points table
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are currently top of the table with two wins in two matches, and have registered four points. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (2) in second place. Meanwhile, the win saw SRH get their first victory of the season and they are third with two points.

Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth in the standings, followed by Punjab Kings (2), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2) and Gujarat Titans (2). Teams from second to seventh have two points, with net run rate being the deciding factor. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, MI and Lucknow Super Giants are winless and are eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after SRH vs MI

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race
SRH wicketkeeper-batter Klaasen's 80* vs MI has helped him climb to the top of the Orange Cap race for IPL 2024. He has registered 143 runs in two matches now. He is followed by former RCB captain Virat Kohli (98) in second place and teammate Abhishek Sharma (95) in third. MI star Tilak Varma (89) is fourth and PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran (86) is fifth in the standings.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after SRH vs MI

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race
CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman leads the Purple Cap race with six wickets in two matches. He is followed by PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (3) in second place and MI star Jasprit Bumrah (3) in third. Meanwhile, PBKS' Kagiso Rabada (3) occupies fourth position and SRH's T Natarajan (3) is fifth.

