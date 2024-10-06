Why BCCI can host IPL 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia despite 'much higher costs' than UAE; two venues shortlisted: Report

The IPL 2025 auction could continue to be held in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia as one of the main contenders for the location, as per a Cricbuzz report. The IPL auction could see another change in location for 2025.

The IPL auction was held in Dubai ahead of the 2024 season, but with a marquee mega-auction set to take place in November this year, BCCI officials are eyeing a change of location. They are reportedly considering the capital city of Riyadh as well as the port city of Jeddah for the auction.

As per the report, Dubai remains in contention, with Saudi Arabia presenting a more expensive proposition as a country in which to hold the big-money event this winter.

The report also mentioned that the late-November spot in the calendar ruled out London as an option, with the winter-time presenting a challenge for the BCCI. Dubai remains under contention, but isn’t seen as the primary option.

Saudi Arabia is expected to present a stiffer financial investment for the BCCI, but Cricbuzz reports that shouldn’t be a stumbling block for the cricket board as they look to expand their reach further into the Middle East.

Saudi interest in the IPL

The IPL auction presents an entry point into cricket for Saudi Arabia, which has been expanding its reach into various sports such as with English Premier League team Newcastle United, and exhibition events in tennis drawing the biggest names in the sport.

The presence of the richest franchise league in cricket in Saudi Arabia might be seen as a good investment for the BCCI, offsetting the higher cost it may present in the short-term. This follows a Bloomberg report in 2023 which expressed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s desire to invest in a stake in an IPL holding company.

On the logistical front, the BCCI is seeking a suitable location to host two days of the big auction for the ten teams, as well as to accommodate broadcast and media crews for these teams as well as broadcasters Disney Hotstar and Jio.

The auction is expected to be held in the last week of November, following the first Test match between India and Australia in Perth. The ten teams will need to submit their retention lists before the deadline of 31st October, which is also the deadline for players to register themselves for the auction.