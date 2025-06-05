'Why couldn't you wait 1-2 days? Why such a hurry?' Manoj Tiwary's tough questions to RCB after lives lost in Bengaluru

On what should have been a joyous day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, tragedy struck outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, turning celebrations into chaos. A stampede at RCB's home venue in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives and left over 30 people injured, abruptly halting the team's maiden IPL victory festivities. The players had no clue of the tragedy that was unfolding outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium(AFP)

Since RCB's return to Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, enthusiastic crowds gathered across the city, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved stars, especially Virat Kohli. However, the excitement turned tragic when a stampede broke out near the Chinnaswamy during the team’s visit to Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Initially, the death toll remained unclear, but upon RCB’s arrival at the stadium, authorities confirmed the devastating number of casualties.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, former India and KKR batter Manoj Tiwary expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He also called for greater accountability and justice for the bereaved, emphasising the need for support and answers in the wake of the tragedy.

"It is an unfortunate incident. It's a very sad incident. There is no doubt that all the innocent people who had gone to celebrate had no idea that this would happen to them. It is very sad to think about it. It is very unfortunate that in this day and age, where facilities can be provided at the drop of a hat, such an incident happened and people end up losing their loves," he said.

"I felt very bad. There should be accountability. Whoever was responsible for organising it should have been a little proactive. And, I think there should have been an idea that lakhs of people would turn up to see RCB from close quarters. Because look, saying that we had no idea that so many people would come, it does not make sense. Before the IPL finals, we all knew that RCB have a tremendous fanbase all over the country. So, keeping that in mind, there should have been proactiveness, there should have been a system. So, there should have been precautions. There should have been due diligence," he added.

The IPL 2025 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have faced sharp criticism for continuing celebrations inside M Chinnaswamy Stadium despite reports of a deadly stampede outside. In a statement released Wednesday night, the franchise clarified that they promptly curtailed the festivities upon learning of the tragedy and adhered to the protocols set by local authorities.

Former India and KKR batter Tiwary acknowledged that RCB might deserve some leniency but questioned how the management and authorities could have been unaware of the stampede, given the rapid spread of news on social media.

"If you can give a little benefit of the doubt, then you can. But, I don't think that in today's world, there is such a social media era, the message and the news must have gone. I don't know, it is very difficult to sit here and speak. If they had found out about the stampede, despite that, if they still continued, then this would have been wrong. This should not have happened," he said.

"Nothing is more important than a person's life. So, if this has happened, then it is very unfortunate. But, you can give a little benefit of the doubt. Now, what is the truth or not, it is very difficult for me to say. But, it could have been avoided. Because of the kind of crowd that came, the authorities should have prepared for such a big crowd.

'RCB should have organised parade after 1-2 days'

Tiwary, no stranger to victory celebrations, drew from his experience with KKR's 2012 IPL-winning squad. He recalled the well-orchestrated gala event and victory parade at Eden Gardens, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and KKR's management, which unfolded without any chaotic incidents.

In contrast, RCB has faced backlash for hastily organising their celebratory event within 18-20 hours of their IPL 2025 triumph. Critics argue that the rushed planning contributed to the tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, unlike KKR’s carefully planned felicitation ceremony held two days after their victory.

"I think it would have been better if they had done it after 1-2 days. Administrations know what can and cannot be done. Good administrators, like Mamta Banerjee ji, have a lot of experience, so they know what can and cannot be done. So, she followed due diligence, organised everything and did it accordingly. Somewhere, that is why I am saying, accountability should be there," said Tiwary.

"Whether it is the administration, whether it is the government, whether it is the management of RCB, or whoever it is, accountability should be there. See, today, after celebrating, every player went to their homes, but those who have died, and the condition of their family, only they can know. Small children, such pictures and videos have come in front, what is the benefit? They do not understand. Why the event was organised in such a hurry, why couldn't they have waited for a day or two," he concluded.