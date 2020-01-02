Why Indian players are missing Ranji Trophy matches

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:23 IST

The Ranji Season is on and already there have been a number of closely-fought contest. However, the many of the Indian national team players have not been a part of the teams and this has ignited debate over whether they are being given preferential treatment.

Now, as per a Times of India report, these players - which include Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, have all been asked to rest by Team India’s medical team owing to the hectic schedule.

ALSO READ: Indian Cricket Team: Full schedule for 2020 - Challenging year ahead for Virat Kohli and company

“Team India’s medical team of the Indian team monitors the workload of all the players in the side. Iyer and Dube were asked to rest as per its advice. Mayank has played two games so far, but he needs to rest a bit now because then he will leave with the India A team for New Zealand on January 10. Whenever a player is asked to rest from domestic games, skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad are informed about it,” a source was as quoted by Times of India.

There is another theory which has been put forward and as per this, Indian players not taking part in India’s premier domestic circuit undermines the value of Raji Trophy.

“It’s not that all India players have stopped playing in the Ranji Trophy. In New Zealand, Mayank will be playing in both the limited-overs and the four-day first-class games. Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw are playing for Mumbai. KL Rahul played in both the Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Karnataka. At a time when you have IPL, T20 cricket and the India A tours, you have to give players sufficient time to recuperate and stay fresh,” the source further added.