Why is Jofra Archer not playing in MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2023 despite no injury? Rohit Sharma reveals

The Mumbai Indians returned to action for their third game of the 2023 Indian Premier League as they took on the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. While CSK captain MS Dhoni opted to bowl after winning the toss in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma – the Mumbai Indians captain – dropped a rather disappointing update for the MI fans during the toss. Rohit revealed that the side's premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer is unavailable for the marquee clash. Interestingly, Rohit also confirmed that there is no injury to the England pacer, and he is only rested as a “precautionary” measure. Jofra Archer(IPL)

Archer had missed the entire 2022 season of the IPL with an injury and made a return to international cricket earlier this year. Archer took part in MI's opening game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore but failed to make a significant impact; he conceded 33 runs in four overs without a wicket as the side faced an eight-wicket loss to Faf du Plessis' men.

Also read: Moeen Ali's smashing response ends discussion on Ben Stokes being MS Dhoni's successor for CSK captaincy

“Unfortunately we have got an injury, I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, we have got the other guys,” Rohit stated during the toss.

Incidentally, the Chennai Super Kings also had a couple of notable absences in the game against MI. Both of their England stars – Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali – are forced to miss the iconic clash. Stokes had bowled an over during the side's previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants; however, it is uncertain whether it was the cause of the injury. Moeen, meanwhile, is unavailable.

Both sides are aiming for a stronger outing in the ongoing season after CSK (9th) and MI (10th) had a forgettable 2022 season. The Super Kings had opened their account in the ongoing season earlier this week with a 12-run win over Super Giants; MI, meanwhile, are still chasing their first victory in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON