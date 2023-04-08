Home / Cricket / Why is Jofra Archer not playing in MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2023 despite no injury? Rohit Sharma reveals

Why is Jofra Archer not playing in MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2023 despite no injury? Rohit Sharma reveals

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Jofra Archer was not a part of Mumbai Indians' XI, nor was he in the list of Impact Players for the game against CSK.

The Mumbai Indians returned to action for their third game of the 2023 Indian Premier League as they took on the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. While CSK captain MS Dhoni opted to bowl after winning the toss in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma – the Mumbai Indians captain – dropped a rather disappointing update for the MI fans during the toss. Rohit revealed that the side's premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer is unavailable for the marquee clash. Interestingly, Rohit also confirmed that there is no injury to the England pacer, and he is only rested as a “precautionary” measure.

Jofra Archer(IPL)
Jofra Archer(IPL)

Archer had missed the entire 2022 season of the IPL with an injury and made a return to international cricket earlier this year. Archer took part in MI's opening game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore but failed to make a significant impact; he conceded 33 runs in four overs without a wicket as the side faced an eight-wicket loss to Faf du Plessis' men.

Also read: Moeen Ali's smashing response ends discussion on Ben Stokes being MS Dhoni's successor for CSK captaincy

“Unfortunately we have got an injury, I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, we have got the other guys,” Rohit stated during the toss.

Incidentally, the Chennai Super Kings also had a couple of notable absences in the game against MI. Both of their England stars – Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali – are forced to miss the iconic clash. Stokes had bowled an over during the side's previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants; however, it is uncertain whether it was the cause of the injury. Moeen, meanwhile, is unavailable.

Both sides are aiming for a stronger outing in the ongoing season after CSK (9th) and MI (10th) had a forgettable 2022 season. The Super Kings had opened their account in the ongoing season earlier this week with a 12-run win over Super Giants; MI, meanwhile, are still chasing their first victory in 2023.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
chennai super kings ipl indian premier league jofra archer mumbai indians + 3 more
chennai super kings ipl indian premier league jofra archer mumbai indians + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out