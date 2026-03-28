Why Jasprit Bumrah didn't attend mandatory training session with Mumbai Indians just days ahead of their IPL opener?

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians held a mandatory training session on Friday, and three of their most important players were conspicuous by their absence. Jasprit Bumrah is still in Bengaluru and that's a matter of grave concern. (PTI)

Which makes one wonder if something is not wrong with these three players. One is the best bowler in the world across formats, none other than Jasprit Bumrah. Allrounder Mitchell Santner, who led New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final earlier this month, was also missed at the training session. Finally, Will Jacks of England, who won a record-equalling four Man-of-the-Match awards at the T20 World Cup, wasn't at the training session either.

Also Read: Rockstar or just fizz: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a showman so far but it’s cricket, not cinema

As far as Bumrah is concerned, there is some clarity as to why he wasn't there. It's been reported that he at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for strengthening and conditioning. But since it's a last-minute thing, it has left fans really worried. Like, what if Bumrah is carrying some injury? In the T20 World Cup, he spearheaded India's bowling attack. He bent his back big time, so there is a very strong possibility that he might have picked up some injury, and that needs to be seen and assessed by the experts at the CoE.

Santner, meanwhile, recently captained New Zealand in a T20I series loss against South Africa. Jacks, ever since his return to England after the defeat by India in the T20 World Cup semifinals, hasn't been in the news. MI play their first game tomorrow at home against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, and these three players not being there signals something is not right. Their fans for sure would be keeping their fingers crossed.

But Rohit, Hardik and Sky made hay! While they were absent, former MI captain Rohit Sharma faced India allrounder Shardul Thakur in the nets. He would have preferred facing Bumrah though. But then, he had not had that option available.

MI captain Hardik Pandya took care of both his bowling and batting. South African duo Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton were also in action.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma practised too, largely focusing on clearing the boundary. Danish Malewar (new addition), Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar and Mohammad Izhar (new addition) also practised their crafts. Malewar is an up-and-coming batsman, while Kumar and Izhar are fast bowlers.