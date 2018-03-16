Why remove office-bearers? BCCI asks Supreme Court-appointed committee

Responding to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators’ (COA) directives issued on Thursday which took away most of the powers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary has questioned the move to “supplant and replace the office bearers and assume their powers and functions”.

Chaudhary has protested against taking away of the right to have a separate legal team to fight the case for the BCCI members in the ongoing hearing on the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations in the Supreme Court.

“Despite my best efforts I have still not been able to find in these orders (SC orders dated 02.01.2017 and 30.01.2017), the two cardinal aspects that the CoA has been giving effect to since your very first day in office, namely, that i) No office bearers exist ii) CoA will supplant and replace the office bearers and assume their powers and functions,” Chaudhary stated in his letter addressed to the CoA.

Taking exception to preventing them from appearing in the Supreme Court through their lawyers, Chaudhary called it a gag on their fundamental rights. “There is now a further confirmation of your long standing effort to continue to run down the office bearers by going so far as even preventing them from appearing in Court through their counsels effectively gagging even their fundamental rights and ensuring that there is no contrary viewpoint before the Hon’ble Court.”

Refereeing to his meeting with CoA on April 21, 2017, where the issue of separate legal representation of the BCCI had been discussed with the COA, Chaudhary alleged that an attempt is being made to suppress the voice of the office bearers.

“The timing of the particular directive becomes relevant because the Hon’ble Court is about to hear the matter in the near future inter alia on the suggestions made by the office bearers to the constitution proposed by the committee,” the letter said.

The Committee of Administrators was quick to respond to Chaudhary’s letter and dismissed it in a sentence: “Thank you for your mail on 16th March. We appreciate its contents. After due consideration of the facts contained therein, we take this opportunity to reiterate our instructions of 15th March, 2018,” the CoA stated.

CEO clarifies

Meanwhile, under instructions from the CoA, the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has explained in detail the hiring process of Priya Gupta as BCCI General Manager, Marketing, Communications and Digital.

“The appointment is in line with the report of the Justice Lodha Committee, which contemplates the appointment of up to six professional managers to assist the CEO. At the CoA meeting held on May 21, 2017, Deloitte made a presentation on the Handbook on Core Principles and Policies for Administration of the BCCI (including new organisation structure for BCCI as per the Justice Lodha Committee report). The new organisation structure for BCCI in Appendix 1 of the said Handbook clearly mentions General Manager (Marketing) as one of the six re-aligned/ re-allotted streams in terms of the Justice Lodha Committee report,” Johri said in his reply.