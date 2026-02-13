Why Sunday's T20 World Cup clash could be the most lopsided India vs Pakistan match in recent history

The T20 World Cup 2026 may have gotten underway last Saturday, February 7, but the tournament will finally reach a crescendo this coming Sunday, with India and Pakistan set for their blockbuster showdown at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For weeks, a sense of ‘will they? Won’t they?' persisted regarding the match, as the Government of Pakistan had initially announced that the senior men's team wouldn't be allowed to take the field. However, the inevitable U-turn was taken earlier this week, and the decks were cleared for the two traditional rivals to go head-to-head against each other. India will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. (Asian Cricket Council)

India and Pakistan won their opening two matches of the T20 World Cup, but the Men in Blue enter Sunday’s clash as the overwhelming favourites. The reason isn’t just the recent head-to-head record – stacked 7-1 in India’s favour – but how the two teams approach T20s.

Also Read: Ashwin dares India batters to exploit shrewd 'rule-book' strategy to unsettle Usman Tariq: 'Huge headache for umpire' There is hardly a negative bone within this Indian team, but the same cannot be said for Pakistan. For starters, see how the two teams have approached the tournament thus far. Pakistan got out of jail against the Netherlands, and it took Faheem Ashraf's blitz to take the team over the line with three balls to spare. Even against the USA, few batters, primarily Babar Azam, were once again slow off the blocks. Compare it to India. Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and even Sanju Samson can all go big from ball no.1, more so because no one is playing for their place in the team, and Samson proved it against Namibia last evening.

Samson, who played because Abhishek wasn’t well, flexed his muscles right from the word go. Had Samson wanted, he could have bided his time and played for personal milestones, staking a claim for selection. However, he didn't do that, perishing after scoring 22 runs off eight balls. The Pakistan camp simply doesn’t exude the same confidence. The upcoming India versus Pakistan contest has the potential to be the most lopsided match between the two teams, and here are the factors why.

Pakistan's dependence on all-rounders and lack of specialists Pakistan's batting lineup lacks the firepower and skills of India. Abhishek, Ishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh know their roles to perfection, which is why they adapt to any situation. Their focus is always on maximising the total. In contrast, Pakistan’s squad features several natural openers now operating in the middle order. As a result, players like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan have struggled to rotate strike consistently.

The Babar Azam conundrum In modern T20 cricket, most analysts argue there’s little room for a traditional anchor. Yet Babar has persisted with that approach, rarely adjusting despite past setbacks. In contrast, no batter in India’s current lineup looks to settle in before accelerating; they apply pressure from the outset. Babar, meanwhile, has also struggled to rotate strike in the middle overs, often disrupting the innings’ tempo. If there’s any doubt, a look at the first 10 balls of his knocks against the Netherlands and the USA offers a telling pattern.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh in better form than Shaheen Afridi Pakistan’s only T20 World Cup win over India came in 2021, and Shaheen Shah Afridi was central to it. The left-arm quick removed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early and later accounted for Virat Kohli, effectively breaking the backbone of India’s innings. While Babar and Mohammad Rizwan sealed the 10-wicket chase, Shaheen had already decided the contest with the new ball.

Nearly five years on, however, Shaheen appears less incisive. The late swing and full yorkers that once defined his spells have been inconsistent, allowing batters to line him up more freely. In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are operating at peak rhythm, giving India a clear advantage in the pace department. On a man-for-man comparison, India’s attack looks more rounded. Even in the spin stakes – often considered Pakistan’s strength – the trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav match up strongly against Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan's dependence on Sahibzada Farhan and Tariq For Pakistan to stay competitive, Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq must deliver. Farhan has been Pakistan’s most consistent batter over the past six months and even took on Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay during the 2025 Asia Cup – something few manage comfortably. He has also looked in good touch in this T20 World Cup. With the ball, much could hinge on Tariq, who has played only four T20Is so far. There may be scrutiny around his action, but facing a mystery spinner for the first time is rarely straightforward, especially in a high-pressure game.

Of course, sport rarely follows script. But based on recent form and team balance, India appear significantly better placed. Even an 80 per cent performance might keep them in control, whereas Pakistan would likely need a near-flawless outing to tilt the contest their way.