Why Yuzvendra Chahal can be the missing link in India's T20 World Cup plan

Among the players who have used the Indian Premier League platform to make a case for selection in the national team, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stands out. With 13 wickets in nine IPL games so far, at an economy of 9.00 despite bowling in the death overs, the Rajasthan Royals bowler’s credentials simply couldn’t be ignored. It says it all that he is the only spinner in the top 10 wicket-takers’ list this tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal is set to play his second T20 World Cup for India(PTI)

With 200 wickets in 154 games, he is also way ahead in the all-time bowlers list. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, He has only got better. In the last five seasons starting from 2019, he has finished with 18 wickets twice, 21 twice and 27 in 2022 when he won the Purple Cap by topping the wicket-takers’ list.

For all his success in the highly competitive T20 league, Chahal has yet to figure in a T20 World Cup match. Rahul Chahar was preferred over him in 2021, and in 2022, R Ashwin and Axar Patel featured in the eleven regularly while Chahal sat out.

In the lead up to next month’s World Cup too he didn’t seem to be in the selectors’ scheme of things. He was not part of India's recent T20I squads, for the series in South Africa and at home against Afghanistan in January. In fact, the 33-year-old, India’s leading bowler with 96 wickets in 80 T20Is, played his last T20I eight months ago.

Through strong performances in the T20 league he has again forced his way into the squad and is one of India’s four spin options, along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. It must rankle Chahal to see that most of the players who do well in IPL get a chance at the World Cups, but he is still waiting despite being India’s leading bowler.

It has to do with his limitations as a batter, but with India not able to make an impact in the last two T20 World Cups, there's a case for captain Rohit Sharma to try out Chahal this time. This could be the last opportunity for the current batch of senior players. Majority of those selected this time (8 out of 15) were also part of the last two editions. If 2021 in the UAE was a disaster after their exit in the group stage, in 2022 in Australia, India were outplayed by England in the semi-final.

Chahal thus could be the missing link in the current team, especially with the team management expected to face challenges in finding the ideal playing eleven. As it is, there's not much excitement over the squad chosen with doubts whether the batters can adopt the power-hitting approach sorely needed to succeed.

‘KUL-CHA’ IS BACK

Chahal’s selection raises the prospects of Chahal reviving India’s famous ‘Kul-Cha’ pairing. At their best, they make a deadly combination with their wicket-taking ability. However, with the need of batting depth, it has been difficult for the team management to play them together.

Interestingly, the last time they were paired together in T20Is was in the series against West Indies, played in the Caribbean and in the USA, who are joint hosts of this World Cup. The results didn’t go their way as India lost the series 3-2. For Chahal, it was a mixed bag. He enjoyed bowling on the slower surfaces in the West Indies but struggled on the flat decks at Lauderhill, Florida. Playing all five games, he was effective in the first four with his teasing flight and variations.

In the fifth and final T20, however, the home batters came out with a better plan and took down the leg-spinner, plundering 51 runs off his four overs. But the team management can trust the wily bowler to be better prepared this time.

Chahal’s success in IPL has been down to his delightful use of the widish delivery. It foxes many batters and gives them precious little in their hitting arc. When they do try to hit, the ball either goes straight and beats them, or is a googly or leg-break. The variations are many and the leggie seems to know just how and when to use them.

Most of all, he has a big heart. He is a man for the big stage and pressure games, qualities India will be seeking in its players at the World Cup.