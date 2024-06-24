WI great's blunt take on whether Jasprit Bumrah can help India win T20 World Cup: ‘…but this is a team game’

Jasprit Bumrah has been the powerful engine behind India's unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup thus far. The premier India paceman has claimed 10 wickets in 5 matches with the best economy rate (3.42) amongst the players who are currently competing in Super 8. It doesn't matter for Bumrah where India play, as he has always raised his hands in critical situations to rescue the team - which he also did a couple of times this tournament. Jasprit Bumrah has been performing consistently well for India with the ball in T20 World Cup.(AFP)

The opposition batters have found it tough to tackle Bumrah and in the attempt to attack him, they ended up returning to the pavilion. Meanwhile, the pressure he put on the batters allowed the other Indian bowlers to take advantage of it and get the better of them.

Windies legend Curtley Ambrose lavished praise on Bumrah when asked whether he could win the ongoing World Cup for India.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a different bowler and I am his big fan. I love watching him bowl because he is unorthodox and not a traditional type of bowler who comes with a long run-up and bowls. He takes a short run-up and it looks like he is walking. Whatever he does after that has a huge impact and he has been doing a great job for Indian cricket. He can swing the ball and generate pace when he wants. So he is a very skilled bowler" said Ambrose on Sports Tak.

However, the pace great asserted that Bumrah would need support from the other players to get the coveted trophy back to India.

“He has the skill and ability but this is a team game. So he cannot do anything alone. If Bumrah does well and does not get the support of the other bowlers. Apart from this, if the batter does not score runs then India can lose. Therefore, this is a team game but despite this, he can play a big and important role in the victory. I believe that Rohit Sharma is a great captain and so is Virat Kohli. Apart from this, Rishabh Pant is a very dangerous player, so Team India looks like a very balanced side” added Curtly Ambrose.

Bumrah has conceded just 20 runs in the 8 overs he has bowled in the Super 8 stage and claimed five crucial wickets as India already have a foot in the semi-final. They will next face Australia at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, it would be a perfect chance to take revenge for last year's ODI World Cup final defeat and push Mitchell Marsh and Co. on the brink of elimination from T20 World Cup.